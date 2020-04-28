China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, April 28 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By the end of Monday, there were no new confirmed cases in the province.

Also by Monday, the province had 599 asymptomatic cases under medical observation.

A total of 282,236 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Monday, 1,696 of whom were still under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan.

Wuhan, the provincial capital where the outbreak took the heaviest toll in China, cleared all COVID-19 confirmed cases in hospitals on Sunday.