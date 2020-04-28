Starbucks China partners with Sequoia Capital China to accelerate retail innovation

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Starbucks China on Monday announced a strategic partnership with leading investment firm Sequoia Capital China in a bid to propel the company's digital innovation in the country.

Starbucks China will make strategic co-investments with Sequoia Capital China, and commercial partnerships with next-generation food and retail technology companies, the coffee chain giant said.

The strategic partnership with Sequoia Capital China "adds another powerful engine to drive our relentless pursuit of digital innovation around the world," said Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Starbucks, adding that the partnership will contribute to the company's efforts on pioneering innovative solutions "that could reimagine the global retail landscape."

Last month, Starbucks China announced a plan to build a coffee innovation park in eastern China's Jiangsu Province.