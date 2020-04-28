Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Starbucks China partners with Sequoia Capital China to accelerate retail innovation

(Xinhua)    09:46, April 28, 2020

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Starbucks China on Monday announced a strategic partnership with leading investment firm Sequoia Capital China in a bid to propel the company's digital innovation in the country.

Starbucks China will make strategic co-investments with Sequoia Capital China, and commercial partnerships with next-generation food and retail technology companies, the coffee chain giant said.

The strategic partnership with Sequoia Capital China "adds another powerful engine to drive our relentless pursuit of digital innovation around the world," said Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Starbucks, adding that the partnership will contribute to the company's efforts on pioneering innovative solutions "that could reimagine the global retail landscape."

Last month, Starbucks China announced a plan to build a coffee innovation park in eastern China's Jiangsu Province.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York