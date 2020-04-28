Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Chinese firm donates 1.2-mln-USD medical supplies to help Jordan fight COVID-19 outbreak

(Xinhua)    09:45, April 28, 2020

AMMAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC), a key partner of Jordan's Arab Potash Company, announced donation of medical supplies worth 1.2 million U.S. dollars to help Jordan fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bai Tao, chairman of SDIC Group, said in a statement released on Sunday that his group is keen to help the Jordanian government curb the epidemic.

The donated medical supplies include 60,000 N95 face masks, 5,000 protective suits, 5,000 protective masks and 5,000 protective goggles, according to the statement.

