Beijing to ban catering industry from voluntarily offering disposable tableware

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will soon ban the catering industry from voluntarily offering disposable tableware to customers.

A catalog jointly formulated by several of the city's government organs will take effect on May 1. According to the catalog, the disposable tableware includes chopsticks, spoons, knives and forks.

For food delivery platforms, if the customers do not tick for disposable tableware, it will be viewed as an indication that they don't need disposable tableware.