Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing to ban catering industry from voluntarily offering disposable tableware

(Xinhua)    09:32, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will soon ban the catering industry from voluntarily offering disposable tableware to customers.

A catalog jointly formulated by several of the city's government organs will take effect on May 1. According to the catalog, the disposable tableware includes chopsticks, spoons, knives and forks.

For food delivery platforms, if the customers do not tick for disposable tableware, it will be viewed as an indication that they don't need disposable tableware.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York