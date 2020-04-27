Livestream platforms used to promote sale of tangerine in Chengdu

Xiao Qinren checks in a plantation in Zhaojia Town of Jintang County in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2020. Xiao, a student of Xihua University, decided to promote the sale of tangerine on livestream platforms when he heard that the sale had been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at his hometown in Zhaojia Town. For the sought-after livestream of Xiao and his friends, they have successfully sold more than 9,000 kg of tangerines since April 13 and got over 1,300 orders a day at most. "We are not only selling tangerines, but also trying to bring optimism to people," remarked Xiao. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)