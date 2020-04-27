Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 107 COVID-19 cases with imported case links: official

(Xinhua)    17:09, April 27, 2020

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- An official with the Chinese health authority said Monday that since March 21, the authority has received reports of 107 COVID-19 cases which were linked to imported cases.

These cases accounted for 88.4 percent of the local confirmed cases, said Wang Bin, the official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Wang said this should serve as a reminder for anti-virus staff and the public about the importance of strengthening efforts to cope with imported cases.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

