Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Central guiding group overseeing COVID-19 epidemic control leaves Hubei

(Xinhua)    16:06, April 27, 2020

WUHAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Approved by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, China's central guiding group overseeing the novel coronavirus efforts in Hubei Province left for Beijing Monday.

Hubei and its capital city Wuhan have adjusted their prevention and control efforts against the COVID-19 epidemic towards a regular level from an extraordinary emergency level.

Headed by Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the central guiding group was sent to Hubei to oversee the epidemic response in late January.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York