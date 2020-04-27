Central guiding group overseeing COVID-19 epidemic control leaves Hubei

WUHAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Approved by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, China's central guiding group overseeing the novel coronavirus efforts in Hubei Province left for Beijing Monday.

Hubei and its capital city Wuhan have adjusted their prevention and control efforts against the COVID-19 epidemic towards a regular level from an extraordinary emergency level.

Headed by Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the central guiding group was sent to Hubei to oversee the epidemic response in late January.