Chinese experts leave Iraq after providing support to contain COVID-19

BAGHDAD, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese team of medical experts had left Baghdad on Sunday, heading to China after 50 days of hard work of supporting the Iraqi health system to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

At a farewell ceremony held at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi Minister of Transport Abdullah Luaibi, thanked the Chinese team and offered bouquets for them for their efforts, expressing appreciation for China's assistance to help Iraq to tackle COVID-19.

"On behalf of the Iraqi government and the people of Iraq, I extend my thanks and appreciation to the Chinese medical team, which has worked 50 days and has made determined efforts in Baghdad and other provinces to help the Iraqi health system to confront the coronavirus pandemic," Luaibi told at the ceremony with Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao, representative of the Health Ministry and other senior Iraqi officials.

"This medical team has played a major role in supporting Iraqi Ministry of Health's efforts to combat this virus," he said.

Chinese ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao said "this team is the second medical team that China had sent abroad to help other countries to cope with the pandemic COVID-19."

Zhang said that during the past 50 days in Iraq, the team visited nine Iraqi provinces and conducted 27 training sections for Iraqi health personnel, training around 1,000 Iraqi health providers.

On March 7, 2020, the Chinese medical team consisting of seven experts arrived in Baghdad to work with their Iraqi counterparts as part of the Chinese efforts to Iraq to confront the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Chinese medical team conveyed the Chinese experience in dealing with the novel coronavirus and methods of treatment, and assisted Iraq to draft a national response plan.

On March 25, a PCR lab was built by the Chinese experts in Baghdad, based on Chinese donation of nucleic acid test kits and other equipment. Meanwhile, the team has completed the installation of an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad on Saturday.