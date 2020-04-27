Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR condemns NDI report for interfering in HK affairs

HONG KONG, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday condemned a report by U.S. National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) for interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

A spokesperson of the office said in a statement that the report whitewashed the extremist violence that occurred during the months-long social unrest in Hong Kong and heaped accusations on the Hong Kong police who enforced the law dutifully with great restraint.

The report glorified the criminal acts of the opposition and extremists as a "fight over democratization" and mentioned nothing about the severe damage to law, order and the "one country, two systems" principle, the spokesperson said.

The report also smeared the efforts of the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government to uphold the rule of law and the "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said.

The NDI even instigated other countries to jointly meddle in Hong Kong affairs and impose sanctions on the region via means like the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, the spokesperson said, emphasizing the organization has no credibility at all and is notorious for fact-distortion and finger-pointing at internal affairs of other countries and regions under the pretext of "democracy" and "human rights."

The spokesperson said it is exactly because such foreign forces have long colluded with local anti-China troublemakers to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, confound right with wrong and provoke confrontation, that the rule of law in Hong Kong has been undermined and society plunged into chaos.

"They should be condemned by all Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots, and will definitely pay the price for what they have done," the spokesperson said.