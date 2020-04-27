Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:10, April 27, 2020

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which two were imported.

The other new case was domestically transmitted in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Five suspected cases were reported on the mainland, of which four were imported and one was domestically transmitted in Beijing.

No deaths were reported Sunday on the mainland, according to the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York