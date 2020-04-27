Chinese mainland reports three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which two were imported.

The other new case was domestically transmitted in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Five suspected cases were reported on the mainland, of which four were imported and one was domestically transmitted in Beijing.

No deaths were reported Sunday on the mainland, according to the commission.