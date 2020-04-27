Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
China's Chongqing donates 150,000 medical masks to Singapore

(Xinhua)    09:05, April 27, 2020

CHONGQING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has donated 150,000 medical masks to Singapore to aid the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

The masks were sent to Singapore via air Sunday afternoon.

Another 100,000 medical masks to be donated to Singapore are being manufactured in Chongqing.

Chongqing is willing to strengthen international cooperation with Singapore to fight the pandemic, said Zhang Yongwu, director of foreign affairs office of the Chongqing government.

Chongqing's support highlights the sincere friendship between Singapore and China, said Tan Chee King, Singapore Consul-General in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

