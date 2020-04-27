Hubei exit, entry service centers reopen

Entry and exit services in Central China's Hubei province have been fully resumed, but residents are advised to cancel or postpone less-urgent departure plans as the global situation of the novel coronavirus outbreak is still severe, a Hubei official said on Sunday.

Zhang Hui, deputy director of Hubei's Exit and Entry Administration Department, said that the 101 entry and exit service centers in Hubei province have all reopened to the public.

The Exit and Entry Administration Department will provide a green channel and open 24-hour services to both Chinese and foreigners who have urgent reasons to leave or enter China, including medical aid, drug research and development, academic exchanges, material supply and attending funerals, Zhang said.

Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan have adopted the policy of restricting the entry of residents from the Chinese mainland and closed many land, waterway and air entry channels, meaning some residents couldn't enter some areas as scheduled despite holding valid entry permits, Zhang said.

For such residents, the Exit and Entry Administration Department will, according to their wishes, process the same kind of endorsement with the same period of validity for them again for free after the restrictions from the regions are lifted, Zhang said.