China's top legislature starts standing committee session

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 17th session Sunday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions, including a draft law on administrative discipline and a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.

Other legislative documents include a draft biosecurity law, the draft revisions to the laws on animal epidemic prevention and the People's Armed Police Force and draft amendments to the copyright law.

Lawmakers are also deliberating a draft decision to authorize the State Council to temporarily adjust relevant laws and regulations in the Hainan pilot free trade zone and a report on environmental protection, among others.

The legislative session will run from April 26 to 29. Enditem