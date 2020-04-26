Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's top legislature starts standing committee session

(Xinhua)    17:10, April 26, 2020

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 17th session Sunday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions, including a draft law on administrative discipline and a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.

Other legislative documents include a draft biosecurity law, the draft revisions to the laws on animal epidemic prevention and the People's Armed Police Force and draft amendments to the copyright law.

Lawmakers are also deliberating a draft decision to authorize the State Council to temporarily adjust relevant laws and regulations in the Hainan pilot free trade zone and a report on environmental protection, among others.

The legislative session will run from April 26 to 29. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York