Live COVID-19 updates: Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 12,723 with 269 deaths

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISLAMABAD -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,723 with 269 deaths in Pakistan, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry on Sunday morning.

The data revealed that 15 patients died and 783 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours across the country. The eastern Punjab province remains the most affected region with a total of 5,378 positive cases followed by the southern Sindh province which has 4,232 confirmed cases.

GUANGZHOU -- China Southern Airlines, the country's largest air carrier, is now sending 185 international cargo flights weekly to support the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to the airline.

Among the total, around 120 flights are carried by all-cargo airplanes, and the others are carried by passenger aircraft converted for cargo missions.

CANBERRA -- The Australian government has flagged strong biosecurity measures at the nation's airports once restrictions on international travel are lifted.

Peter Dutton, minister for home affairs, told Sky News Australia on Sunday that following the pandemic the Australian Border Force will have responsibility for biosecurity measures at airports.

KIGALI -- Residents living in Rwanda's capital should apply for a special pass from the police when going out for essential services, as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the police said on Saturday.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 10 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 10,728.

The daily caseload hovered around 10 for the eighth consecutive day. Of the new cases, nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,037.

NEW DELHI -- Two Chinese pharmaceutical companies -- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd. and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc. -- said on Friday that their testing kits exported to India meet China's quality standard and those of countries they are exported to.

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work in Downing Street on Monday, about two weeks after leaving a London hospital in his fight against the novel coronavirus, British media reported Saturday night.

Johnson told his cabinet colleagues that he will be back to his normal schedule following his treatment in St. Thomas' Hospital in London for COVID-19.