Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China intensifies crackdown on crimes related to personal protective devices

(Xinhua)    16:08, April 26, 2020

China's top quality watchdog said Sunday that the country has enhanced efforts on combating the illegal production and sale of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid its fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

As of April 24, market regulators had seized about 89 million faulty face masks and 418,000 other defective PPE items, Gan Lin, deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, told a press conference.

Faulty disinfection items worth more than 7.6 million yuan (about 1.07 million U.S. dollars) were seized.

Regulators had investigated and dealt with a total of 29,906 cases and issued fines totaling 350 million yuan, according to Gan.

Of the total cases, 757 were transferred to police for further investigation and punishment.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York