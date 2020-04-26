URUMQI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region allocated a total of 6.51 billion yuan (919.3 million U.S. dollars) to fund students who were in need in the first quarter of the year.

The fund has benefited about 5.56 million students in the region, according to the regional education department Sunday.

Students in need, including those from the registered poverty-stricken households, those who are disabled, and those who were impacted by the epidemic, have been given timely aid.

For students who have graduated and are in the repayment period of state-subsidized student loans, if they can not normally repay the principal and interest due to the impact during the epidemic prevention and control period, the repayment period shall be reasonably postponed according to relevant regulations.