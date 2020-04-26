Pic story: poverty-alleviation Party official in Le'a Village, NW China's Gansu

Zhang Jinli (L) learns about the renovation work of a local dwelling in Le'a Village of Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2020. Zhang, 56 years old, was appointed as a poverty-alleviation Party official in poverty-stricken Le'a Village in 2018. The village, home to 94 Tibetan households of which 47 were identified as impoverished at an average altitude of 2,000 meters, had few industries and arable land two years ago. Meanwhile, villagers had to fetch water from afar due to shortage of drinking water. Since Zhang's arrival, he has committed himself to learning about the situation of each family and resolved to lift villagers out of poverty in line with individual conditions. Through the efforts of Zhang and his colleagues, water supply system has been connected to each house, dilapidated dwellings have been renovated, kindergarten has been built and cooperatives have been erected to develop characteristic industries. By the end of 2018, Le'a Village has shaken off poverty and turned into a beautiful home to the Tibetan villagers here. "To engage with local life and break the plight here are my goals," Zhang remarked. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)