Pic story: officials work to relieve poverty in village, NW China's Gansu

ZHOUQU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- At the end of 2018, Le'a Village in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Gansu Province, shook off poverty.

Local officials have been tasked continuously with fine-tuning poverty alleviation measures in the area. Among them, Zhang Jinli, 56, was appointed as a poverty-alleviation official in Le'a Village.

At an average altitude of 2,000 meters, Le'a Village, home to 94 Tibetan households of which 47 had been identified as impoverished, had few industries and arable land. Meanwhile, villagers had to fetch water from afar due to the shortage of drinking water.

Since Zhang's arrival, he has committed himself to study the situation of each family with an aim to adjust poverty alleviation measures.

Through the efforts of Zhang and his colleagues, water supply system has been connected to each house, dilapidated dwellings have been renovated, kindergarten has been built and cooperatives have been established to develop characteristic industries.

"To engage with local life and break the plight here are my goals," Zhang said.

