China's last hunting tribe welcomes reindeer calving season

HOHHOT, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Ethnic Ewenki herders in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, also known as "the last hunting tribe in China," said the reindeer calving season is now in full swing.

In Aoluguya Township, reindeer were the main means of transportation for the Ewenki ethnic minority in the past, while in modern society, many hunters there still maintain the tradition of raising reindeer and use their ways to protect the creature.

Damara, a local hunter, has seen the births of some fawns since April. As many first-time mothers cannot take care of their fawns and might even abandon them, local hunters will help nurse the babies during the two-month-long calving season.

"I regard them as my own babies, and I feel happy no matter how tired I am," said Damara, adding she has more than 100 reindeer and she gives each of them a name.

Statistics showed that over 1,400 reindeer live in the northern areas of the Greater Hinggan Mountains. In Aoluguya Township, there are 13 breeding spots.

During the calving season, ethnic Ewenki herders also enhance patrols in the forests to guarantee the safety of reindeer.

The township has seen the expansion of the reindeer population in recent years, as the local government has taken actions to protect the breeding of the deer and also worked with an agricultural institution to improve survival.

More than 180 reindeer are expected to be born during the calving season this year, according to local government.