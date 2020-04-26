China tightens quality control on medical supplies exports

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese regulators have taken new measures to strengthen quality control over exports of medical supplies and further regulate outbound procedures to better aid the global battle against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

China will step up supervision on exports of non-surgical face masks, which are required to meet the quality standards of either China or respective export destinations starting from Sunday, according to a joint release from the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), the General Administration of Customs and the State Administration For Market Regulation.

The MOC will confirm the list of qualified mask manufacturers, and the State Administration for Market Regulation will offer a list of substandard products and producers to provide a basis for customs authorities to clear exports.

Exporters of non-surgical face masks should file the joint declaration of the exporter and importer when going through customs clearance to make sure they are up to standards and will not be used for surgical purposes, according to the new policy.

Starting Sunday, businesses exporting products verified or registered overseas, including COVID-19 testing kits, medical face masks, medical protective suits, ventilators and infrared thermometers, should provide an export declaration of medical supplies to customs authorities, which will then clear the products in accordance to the business lists.