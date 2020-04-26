92nd joint patrol on Mekong River completed

KUNMING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The 92nd Mekong River joint patrol by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand concluded Friday as three Chinese law enforcement boats returned to Guanlei Port in the southwest Province of Yunnan.

A total of 109 law enforcement officers from the four countries participated in the mission on board five vessels, which navigated 651 km in four days and three nights, according to the provincial public security department.

Chinese and Lao officers examined 27 vehicles, 42 persons and six tonnes of cargo during joint operations in Lao waters.

Chinese officers also donated masks, protective gowns, gloves and other materials for protection from the COVID-19 disease.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping among China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been carrying out joint patrols on the Mekong River for eight years.