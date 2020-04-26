HKSAR chief executive expresses confidence yet urges to remain alert amid COVID-19 epidemic

HONG KONG, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Saturday that the HKSAR government needs to remain alert though the region has seen a significant drop in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recently.

She, in the meantime, expressed confidence that Hong Kong will brave through the epidemic and tackle the economic downturn.

Lam made the remarks in her article published on a social media platform, saying that in response to the epidemic, the HKSAR government has implemented stringent measures, leading to the drop in the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong.

She said that the decision to extend social distancing measures to early May is no doubt to upset the business sectors yet is necessary in case of a second or a third wave of outbreaks.

Lam said the government will continue to make all-out efforts to tackle unemployment, relieve the financial burden of businesses and residents, and plan for the post-epidemic economic recovery.

She said that earlier stimulus plans which the HKSAR government has announced, were amounted to 287.5 billion Hong Kong dollars (37.09 billion U.S. dollars), representing 10 percent of Hong Kong' Gross Domestic Product, which are surely to help businesses and residents over the difficult times.