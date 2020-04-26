Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese doctors' rich experience important for Uzbekistan in COVID-19 fight: official

(Xinhua)    09:58, April 26, 2020

TASHKENT, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese experts' expertise, knowledge and advice are important for Uzbekistan in its fight against COVID-19, an official in the country's Namangan region said Saturday.

A group of medical specialists from China recently visited the region and shared their experience with local medical staff, Rakhimjon Irisov, head of the Namangan Regional Information Department, told Xinhua.

"These meetings give us the opportunity to avoid some, sometimes even elementary, mistakes" in curbing the spread of the virus, Irisov said.

The Chinese medical team also visited the Samarkand, Fergana and Andijan regions, where they gave lectures to local medical workers and visited modular hospitals designed to treat coronavirus patients.

Uzbekistan has registered 1,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far and has locked down all major cities, including its capital city of Tashkent, to contain the spread of the pandemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York