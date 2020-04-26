Chinese doctors' rich experience important for Uzbekistan in COVID-19 fight: official

TASHKENT, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese experts' expertise, knowledge and advice are important for Uzbekistan in its fight against COVID-19, an official in the country's Namangan region said Saturday.

A group of medical specialists from China recently visited the region and shared their experience with local medical staff, Rakhimjon Irisov, head of the Namangan Regional Information Department, told Xinhua.

"These meetings give us the opportunity to avoid some, sometimes even elementary, mistakes" in curbing the spread of the virus, Irisov said.

The Chinese medical team also visited the Samarkand, Fergana and Andijan regions, where they gave lectures to local medical workers and visited modular hospitals designed to treat coronavirus patients.

Uzbekistan has registered 1,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far and has locked down all major cities, including its capital city of Tashkent, to contain the spread of the pandemic.