Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei expands psychological counseling services as epidemic subdues

(Xinhua)    09:57, April 26, 2020

WUHAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Each of cities and prefectures in central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, will open at least one psychological counseling hotline to help the public cope with post-epidemic trauma, local authorities said Saturday.

After the epidemic outbreak, Hubei set up a psychological crisis intervention panel composed of experts from universities, psychological health associations and voluntary organizations, said Liu Zhongchun, head of the panel, at a press briefing.

A psychological service hotline was also opened to help deal with people's psychological issues related to the epidemic, said Liu.

As the epidemic wanes, the focus of psychological assistance needs to be shifted from designated hospitals, makeshift hospitals, and quarantine sites to normal residents, particularly patients discharged from hospital after recovery and their families, said Liu.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York