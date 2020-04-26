China's Hubei expands psychological counseling services as epidemic subdues

WUHAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Each of cities and prefectures in central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, will open at least one psychological counseling hotline to help the public cope with post-epidemic trauma, local authorities said Saturday.

After the epidemic outbreak, Hubei set up a psychological crisis intervention panel composed of experts from universities, psychological health associations and voluntary organizations, said Liu Zhongchun, head of the panel, at a press briefing.

A psychological service hotline was also opened to help deal with people's psychological issues related to the epidemic, said Liu.

As the epidemic wanes, the focus of psychological assistance needs to be shifted from designated hospitals, makeshift hospitals, and quarantine sites to normal residents, particularly patients discharged from hospital after recovery and their families, said Liu.