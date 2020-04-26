Historical drama remains China's video view champion for 8th consecutive day

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- "Serenade of Peaceful Joy," a Chinese TV drama about Emperor Renzong of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), was the most-viewed TV drama online during the past eight days in China, showed figures available Saturday.

Starring popular young actor Wang Kai, the show boasted a daily view count of more than 115 million Friday on Tencent Video, the exclusive platform for its online stream starting from April 7.

It has topped the daily online video view rank for China's TV dramas for eight consecutive days, with more than 110 million views for each day from April 17 through Friday, according to Maoyan, an online platform that provides film and TV drama data and compiles the rank.

The story follows Emperor Renzong as he struggles between maintaining his ideologies of governing the country and his love for his daughter Princess Huirou.

The four-decade reign of Emperor Renzong, from 1022 to 1063, marked the high point of Song influences and powers. Many of the most famous literary writers and poets in Chinese history lived or started their creating careers during this period.

Previously promoted with the title "Held in the Lonely Castle," the TV show is adapted from a hit historical romance novel of the same name by Milan Lady.

The cast also includes actresses Jiang Shuying, who plays Empress Cao, and Ren Min as Princess Huirou.