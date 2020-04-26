Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Xinjiang invests 880 mln yuan on tourism update, promotion

(Xinhua)    09:38, April 26, 2020

URUMQI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plans to invest 880 million yuan (about 124.3 million U.S. dollars) this year to promote construction and update of tourism service facilities, according to local authorities.

The projects that the autonomous region plans to invest in include 73 projects in tourist attractions and 21 tourism-related construction projects of public service facilities.

The city of Turpan in Xinjiang will invest in 11 tourism projects and other 39 projects this year to solve the problems of parking, refueling, and communication for tourists.

The Altay region in Xinjiang will also promote the construction of tourism projects in museums, ski resorts, and exhibition centers, and other facilities, including highways.

