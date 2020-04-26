Xinjiang invests 880 mln yuan on tourism update, promotion

URUMQI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region plans to invest 880 million yuan (about 124.3 million U.S. dollars) this year to promote construction and update of tourism service facilities, according to local authorities.

The projects that the autonomous region plans to invest in include 73 projects in tourist attractions and 21 tourism-related construction projects of public service facilities.

The city of Turpan in Xinjiang will invest in 11 tourism projects and other 39 projects this year to solve the problems of parking, refueling, and communication for tourists.

The Altay region in Xinjiang will also promote the construction of tourism projects in museums, ski resorts, and exhibition centers, and other facilities, including highways.