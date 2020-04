WUHAN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

On Saturday, the province reported no new deaths from COVID-19.

The commission said 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the province Saturday, all of whom were in the provincial capital of Wuhan.