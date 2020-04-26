Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:39, April 26, 2020



The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576.

NEW YORK, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 200,698 people have died of the disease as of 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) among 2,865,938 cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed.

A hospital worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) helps a funeral home worker wheel the body of a deceased person into a van outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, on April 24, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576. Italy recorded 26,384 deaths and Spain reported 22,902 deaths. France and Britain also reported over 20,000 deaths, according to the CSSE.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York