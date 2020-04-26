Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000: Johns Hopkins University





NEW YORK, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 200,698 people have died of the disease as of 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) among 2,865,938 cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed.

A hospital worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) helps a funeral home worker wheel the body of a deceased person into a van outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, on April 24, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576. Italy recorded 26,384 deaths and Spain reported 22,902 deaths. France and Britain also reported over 20,000 deaths, according to the CSSE.