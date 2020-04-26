Disabled couple benefit from poverty alleviation policies

Disabled Wang Yujing (R) and her also disabled husband Wang Guangjun massage for customers in their massage parlour at Shaoyuehe Village in Dongchangfu District of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2020. Wang Guangjun and his wife Wang Yujing are both disabled people living in the village. The former was disabled by left arm wounds and the latter by waist nerve injury. They live in economic difficulties as they can not do heavy physical labour. In 2015, Wang's family was identified as a poverty-stricken household according to the country's poverty evaluation standards. In September 2018, the local authorities held a two-month free training class on haircut and massage as a measure to help the disabled poor like the Wang family shake off poverty. The couple took part in the class, and later opened a massage parlour in November of the same year with the help of officials engaging in local poverty alleviation work. Over a year after that, the couple's massage parlour has attracted more and more regular customers. The couple is having a better life now making 20,000 yuan (about 2,824 US dollars) a year . Wang Yujing said she had never dreamed of having such a life as it is now, benefiting greatly from the country's poverty alleviation policies. The couple are very confident about their future life, hoping to open a massage store one day in the city. (Photo by Zhu Yudong/Xinhua)