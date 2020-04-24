BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2.79 million couples registered for marriages in the first quarter, said the Ministry of Civil Affairs Friday.

The figure was down about 46 percent year on year, Xu Jianzhong, an official with the ministry, said at a press conference.

At present, 5,771 marriage registration offices around the country have resumed work in an orderly manner, and no cases of cross-infection or infection clusters of COVID-19 have been reported during marriage registration, Xu added.