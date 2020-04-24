Video showing medical workers' faces after taking off masks touches Wuhan

The video is played on a screen of Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan. (Photo/ hbwh.wenming.cn)

A video showing a photography team taking portrait photos for more than 42,000 medical staff, who were dispatched from various parts of China to the worst-hit Chinese province of Hubei for its fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has recently been played on loop across its capital Wuhan.

The Video, "witness: more than 42,000 photos help us remember the faces of the heroes who aided Hubei," that showcases the medical staff as they take off their masks and talk about their concerns and wishes has been played on various screens in places including schools, hospitals, communities, office buildings, shopping malls, and railway stations.

"Seeing such video in a hospital makes me feel touched and reassured. I hope they take care of themselves and return home early," said female citizen surnamed Wang, after watching the video at a doctor’s office in Hubei’s Maternity and Child Healthcare Hospital in Wuhan.

Wang said these "angels in white" have fought the battle against the virus regardless of their own safety, showing people the true benevolence of medical workers.

Led by Li Ge, president of China Photographers Association, the photography team spent more than 40 days taking portrait photos for over 42,000 medical workers since Feb. 21.