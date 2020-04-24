China appreciates Russia's position on origin of COVID-19 virus

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates Russia's position on the origin of the COVID-19 virus, which is objective, fair, science-based and rational, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Thursday.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on the remarks made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that claims about the artificial origin of the virus are groundless and allegations against any country without sufficient scientific proof are unacceptable.

Peskov Wednesday also told reporters that China and Russia have been coordinating closely in the fight against the COVID-19, and the two heads of state have confirmed their political will to strengthen such cooperation via phone talks.

China and Russia are each other's biggest neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination in the new era, Geng said, noting that in the spirit of high-level mutual trust and mutual assistance, the two countries have given each other firm support in the fight against the epidemic.

The two phone talks held by the two heads of state within a month had injected strong impetus into the bilateral cooperation against the epidemic, said Geng, adding that the two sides will implement the consensus reached by the two leaders, strengthen mutual support, maintain close cooperation and jointly cope with the pandemic.

The origin of the virus is a scientific matter that should be researched by scientists and medical experts, which is the common consensus of the international community, said Geng. "Any attempt to politicize the origin of the virus and shift the blame to other countries is unacceptable."

"The international community should, based on the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, work together in solidarity and good faith, to safeguard the global public health security," said the spokesperson.