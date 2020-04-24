Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 24, 2020
China's polar icebreakers back home after 36th Antarctica expedition

(Xinhua)    09:47, April 24, 2020

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 returned to Shanghai Thursday, marking the completion of the country's 36th expedition to the Antarctic.

The two icebreakers sailed more than 70,000 nautical miles during the 198-day expedition. Scientists abroad have completed 62 tasks, including land scientific research, and the survey of Ross Sea and other ocean areas, according to a source of the expedition team.

It was the first Antarctica expedition undertaken by the two icebreakers at the same time, as well as the first one for Xuelong 2.

Xuelong 2 is China's first domestically-built research icebreaker. The expedition proves that its two-way icebreaking capacity meets the requirement of the design, and that the sophisticated scientific equipment on board has greatly improved China's polar research capabilities and efficiency, the source said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

