Chinese envoy warns against Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory

UNITED NATIONS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday warned against Israel's planned annexation of occupied Palestinian territory.

China is very much concerned about the alleged plan of Israel to annex occupied Palestinian territory, which goes against international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We urge relevant parties to refrain from taking any such unilateral steps," he told a virtual meeting of the Security Council.

In his briefing to the Security Council, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said the two leading political parties in Israel on Monday signed a coalition agreement to form a government and agreed on advancing the annexation of parts of the West Bank, starting July 1, 2020.

The Palestinian Authority has threatened that if this move takes place, it will cancel the implementation of all bilateral agreements, said Mladenov.

Zhang, the Chinese ambassador, asked the parties to heed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a global cease-fire and refrain from unilateral action that will aggravate tension.

Relevant parties should cease all settlement activities, and stop the demolition of Palestinian homes and the destruction of Palestinian property. Measures should also be taken to prevent violence against civilians, said Zhang.