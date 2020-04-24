COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to increase understanding of China: UK MP

LONDON, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic serves an opportunity to increase Britons' collective understanding of modern-day China, Conservative MP Mark Logan wrote in an article published on The Times newspaper's website Thursday.

"The Brexit marathon saw an upswing in understanding of the EU (European Union). Now we have an opportunity to increase our collective understanding, especially in our political realm, of modern-day China," he said.

Logan, who is also vice-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary China Group, said he firmly believes that "there is no global Britain without China. We must look both east and west to succeed."

The British people have a long way to go to fully understand the past, present and future of China that has a history of 5,000 years, he said in the article.

"The China that I have come to know features some of the most innovative people on the planet...There is a belief among its citizens that today is better than yesterday, but tomorrow can be even better. It's why you find some of the most remarkable examples of hard work and ingenuity," he said.

"What I find irritating is how the debate has been turned into a zero-sum argument that all of China equals bad, when this is certainly not the case," he said.

The lawmaker suggested that the pandemic is an opportunity to increase Briton's understanding of China as the strength of the British people isn't defined by the weaknesses of others.

"It's an optimistic Britain that believes in itself and doesn't take the easy way out: finger-pointing," he said.

Citing the ancient Confucian saying "Learning without thinking is useless. Thinking without learning is dangerous" from The Analects, a record of Confucius' ideas and sayings, Logan said there is far too much dangerous language out there bereft of a firm underpinning of the world.

"To be a truly global Britain we cannot be childish and simply ignore or indeed mock the world's second largest economy. We need to understand it and respectfully drive for the world we want to see," he said.