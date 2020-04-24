Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 24, 2020
G20 members should jointly stabilize global labor markets: Chinese minister

(Xinhua)    09:02, April 24, 2020

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Members of the Group of 20 (G20) should work together to stabilize global labor markets, Chinese Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Zhang Jinan said Thursday.

Zhang introduced China's all-out efforts in stabilizing employment while paying special attention to the COVID-19 prevention and control during an online meeting of the G20 labor and employment ministers.

He called for joint efforts of the G20 members to implement the consensus reached at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit and upholding the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind to improve communication and coordination.

The ministers exchanged their respective policies to stabilize the labor markets and discussed the methods to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global labor markets.

