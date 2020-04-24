Commentary: "Westward relocation spirit" inspires China to meet development goals

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping's inspection trip to Xi'an Jiaotong University has reignited the "westward relocation spirit," which will fuel the nation's drive to eliminate poverty and complete building a moderately prosperous society in all respects in a year when the coronavirus epidemic adds complexity to economic and social development.

The "westward relocation spirit" was promoted in the 1950s when part of Jiaotong University was moved from east China's Shanghai to Xi'an in the west to serve the national strategy of industrial development in the western region. It features selfless devotion and hard work in difficult situations to contribute to the country.

The spirit was vital for China to achieve social and economic development in the past decades and must be passed on to the new generations in the new era.

China is in its final push to eliminate absolute poverty, with some areas in western and central China remaining the hard nuts to crack. It is a priority to lift those areas out of poverty in the short term. In the long run, the western and eastern regions should enhance industrial complementarity, personal exchanges and mutual learning to realize common development.

China is also at a critical moment in balancing epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development. Although the epidemic situation has improved significantly, imported infections remain serious, posing pressure for the resumption of work and production, which brooks no delay.

The tasks are no easy feat but have to be accomplished. It is more important than ever for the new generations to carry forward the "westward relocation spirit," draw inspirations from it, pursue their careers in the most-needed places of the country, and make new contributions in the new era.