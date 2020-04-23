Focused Neymar 'anxious' to return

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Neymar has adopted a strict personal training regime as he seeks to be in peak condition when football returns from its coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward has been following the orders of fitness coach Ricardo Rosa while observing a mandatory quarantine at his mansion in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian news service Globo Esporte posted a video on Wednesday showing Neymar training in his home with Palmeiras midfielder Lucas Lima, under the watchful eye of Rosa.

"Not knowing when we are going to return is making me anxious," Neymar said. "I really miss playing, competing, the club environment and my PSG teammates. I really miss football.

"I'm sure the fans also want to see the players back on the pitch as soon as possible," he said.

Neymar was joined in Wednesday's training session by Palmeiras playmaker and friend Lucas Lima, who is understood to be staying on the same property during the lockdown.

Last month, Neymar was given permission by PSG to return to his homeland following the suspension of Europe's major football competitions.