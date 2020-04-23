Stories of Africans in Guangzhou, in their own words

Foreign media have falsely accused Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province, of discriminating against Africans in the city amid the pandemic. What is the real truth of the situation? No one knows the answer better than Africans themselves.

Alex learns to write Chinese characters from a child.

Alex, who comes from Johannesburg, South Africa, is a teacher in Zengcheng District, Guangzhou. When he found out that the Guangzhou government had designated 16 hospitals to conduct nucleic acid testing for foreigners on April 16, the 31-year-old immediately went to get tested.

“My community requires residents to wear masks and takes their temperatures to control the spread of the virus,” said Alex, adding that he feels safer as a result of China’s anti-pandemic measures.

As South Africa has been reporting confirmed cases, he often shares the preventive measures that Guangzhou has taken with his family and friends back home, such as wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings.

Cai Jingqian, a Ghanaian businessman who came to Guangzhou 10 years ago, married a Chinese woman and started a family here. He didn’t return to Ghana when the epidemic broke out, choosing instead to stay in Guangzhou.

“After the pneumonia outbreak, the Chinese government launched a video to publicize anti-pandemic knowledge,” said Cai, adding that he is confident that China is able to contain the epidemic.

Cai Jingqian and his wife.

Guangdong boasts plenty of opportunities, Cai pointed out. He is now getting in touch with clients and suppliers in preparation for the China Import and Export Fair, which will be held online from June 15 to 24.

Cai said that he is fond of Chinese culture and food, and in order to better fit in to society here, he is learning Mandarin with the help of his wife.

A Bin, head of the chamber of commerce of the Republic of Congo in Huadu District, Guangzhou, has lived in the city for 15 years and speaks fluent Chinese.

A Bin (first from left) visits other Africans in Guangzhou along with community workers.

A Bin has been working as a volunteer during the pandemic, and often talks with other Africans to promote related policies and measures. “I’m willing to help the community with epidemic prevention and control and help my compatriots understand that self-isolation is for the sake of others as well as themselves,” he said.