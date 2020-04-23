Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Chinese firm aids Zambia in COVID-19 fight

(Xinhua)    09:46, April 23, 2020

LUSAKA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese contractor, the China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co. Ltd. Zambia has provided the southern African country with personal medical protective equipment aimed at helping the country contain COVID-19.

Among the materials include 50,000 pieces of surgical masks, 1,000 sets of medical protective suits and 50 pieces of infrared thermometers.

Long Anliang, the company's managing director in Zambia hoped that the donated items will make a difference in combating the pandemic.

The company, he said, was deeply concerned about the plight of Zambia in the wake of the COVID-19 but expressed optimism that the southern African nation will be able to bring it under control.

Olipa Phiri, Minister in the Office of the Vice-President said the government was grateful with the Chinese firm's donation as well as donations from other partners.

Zambia, she said, will forever remain grateful for the good gesture.

"We need to work together to defeat the pandemic and this is the support we very much need to combat and stop the spread of the virus," she said.

