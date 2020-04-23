Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
China's Guizhou to set up 13,000 5G base stations in 2020

(Xinhua)    09:41, April 23, 2020

GUIYANG, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province plans to set up 13,000 5G base stations by the end of 2020, according to local authorities.

"We have started the construction of the first batch of 3,143 5G base stations, which will be completed by around the end of May," said Guo Zhihan, deputy director of Guizhou Communications Administration.

The province will invest a total of 20 billion yuan (about 2.82 billion U.S. dollars) in 5G construction and set up 32,000 5G base stations from 2019 to 2022, achieving the full commercial use of 5G by 2022.

Guizhou is known as "data valley" as China established the first big data pilot zone there in 2012. A moderate climate, sufficient power supply, and adequate network infrastructure make it attractive to big data enterprises.

