Food security guaranteed despite COVID-19 impact: govt

China has the ability to guarantee food security and respond to global market volatility, with ample grain reserves and a healthy trend toward stable growth of grain production, despite the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to international agriculture trade.

(Photo/Xinhua)

The country’s per capita food output is around 470 kg, higher than the 400-kg mark for global food security, Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu said recently.

China’s reserves of rice and wheat are sufficient to meet its domestic consumer market demand for one year, Han noted, adding that a food crisis will not be seen in the country.

In addition, China has achieved bumper grain harvests for 16 consecutive years, with its grain output reaching 663.85 million tonnes last year, exceeding the 650-mln-tonne mark for five years in a row.

The country has established a national strategy for food security characterized by self-sufficiency based on domestic grain production, guaranteed food production capacity, moderate imports and technological support since 2012, said Guo Tiancai, a wheat expert. In addition, it has introduced a food security policy of ensuring basic self-sufficiency of grain and absolute security of staple foods, Guo noted.

China meets 95 percent of its own demand for grain and is fully self-sufficient in food supply, thanks to a raft of effective measures to boost grain production, the expert added.

Furthermore, the country’s capacity to effectively supply major agricultural products and ensure their quality will continue to improve, according to the China Agricultural Outlook (2020-2029) released at the China Agricultural Outlook Conference on April 20.

Output of rice, wheat and corn in the country in 2020 is expected to reach 209 million tonnes, 134 million tonnes and 267 million tonnes respectively, according to the document.