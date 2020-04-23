NEW YORK, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 2.6 million on Wednesday, reaching 2,611,182 as of 2:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, global deaths from COVID-19 rose to 181,235, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported 834,858 cases, four times the total of Spain, which stood at 208,389. Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have all reported over 100,000 cases, the tally showed.

The United States also recorded the highest death toll at 45,894. Countries with more than 10,000 fatalities also included Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom, the CSSE said.