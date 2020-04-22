A call for China's final push to eliminate poverty

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 epidemic has created a new challenge to China's efforts to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of this year. Still, China has never considered finding any excuse to retreat.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his inspection trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province, inspected local poverty alleviation work. The message is clear: China is determined to complete the world's biggest poverty-relief project as scheduled.

Tasks are daunting as the deadline approaches. But China has enough capabilities, including support policies, funds and task force, to win the battle.

Key measures taken include industrial development, relocation, ecological compensation, education, and providing allowances for people to meet their basic needs.

China is also developing a new economy in its efforts. As Xi said during his tour to the village of Jinmi in Zhashui County, e-commerce can promote sales of agricultural products, help rural residents shake off poverty and facilitate rural vitalization.

China bases poverty elimination on the precise identification of real problems of different localities and individuals. This enables the government to take targeted measures to ensure substantive and sustainable outcomes.

By the end of 2019, 5.51 million people were still living in poverty. None of them will be left behind on the nation's way to become a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Among the sites inspected by Xi were a community, a township hospital and a primary school in Pingli County. It demonstrates the leadership's special attention to ensure all the poor residents have adequate food and clothing and have guaranteed access to compulsory education, basic medical services and safe housing -- basic human rights the Chinese government is determined to safeguard.

China's efforts significantly contribute to the decline in global poverty. Upon completion of the poverty eradication task this year, China will achieve the goals set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

The approaches China has adopted might not be simply replicated in other countries due to different systems and conditions, but there is definitely something to learn from the determination, persistence and concerted efforts China has shown to protect every person's rights in pursuit of a happy life.