China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:24, April 22, 2020

WUHAN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or new deaths from the disease were reported in central China's Hubei Province the previous day, local health authority said Wednesday.

The provincial health commission said 28 new asymptomatic cases were reported and 24 were ruled out Tuesday, leaving 548 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation.

Five COVID-19 patients, all in the hardest-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, were discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday.

A total of 97 patients remained in hospital in the province by the end of Tuesday. Fifteen of them were in severe or critical condition.

Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan. 

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

