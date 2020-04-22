NEW YORK, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 823,786 as of 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday (0000 GMT Wednesday), up by 39,460 from 24 hours earlier, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile the United States have recorded a death toll of 44,999 as of Tuesday night, an increase of more than 2,700 from roughly 24 hours earlier.

As of Tuesday evening, New York State, the hardest-hit state in America, reported over 258,000 cases, more than any other country in the world except the United States. Over 19,000 people in the state have succumbed to the disease, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Other states with over 30,000 cases include New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan and Illinois, according to the CSSE.

The CSSE tally showed that 75,204 infections have recovered and the United States have conducted over 4.1 million tests across the country.

As some U.S. states are planning to ease stay-at-home orders in a bid to save economy, a report released Monday by Harvard University's Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics said that the United States will need to administer 20 million tests for the novel coronavirus each day by mid-summer in order to fully re-mobilize the economy in a safe fashion.