BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Tuesday, of which 23 were imported.

The other seven new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that all were reported in Heilongjiang Province.

No death was reported Tuesday on the mainland. Three new suspected cases, all imported ones, were also reported.