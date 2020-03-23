Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Merkel in self-quarantine after doctor she met tests positive for coronavirus

(Xinhua)    08:50, March 23, 2020

BERLIN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has put herself in quarantine after a doctor she met Friday tested positive for coronavirus, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Sunday.

