Merkel in self-quarantine after doctor she met tests positive for coronavirus

BERLIN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has put herself in quarantine after a doctor she met Friday tested positive for coronavirus, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Sunday.
Petition urges US gov’t to clarify army lab shutdown as dou…
Trump calls the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” the world …
Top Chinese academicians become warriors in battle against …
Medical assistance teams leave hard-hit Hubei as epidemic w…
China’s experience in battle against COVID-19 brings hope t…