Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases top 300,000: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    15:19, March 22, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 300,000 as of 6 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Saturday (2200 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 303,816 cases with 12,950 deaths, the CSSE said.

Outside China, the countries that reported over 10,000 cases include Italy, Spain, the United States, Germany, Iran and France. Italy suffered the most deaths from the disease, which stood at 4,825 as of Saturday afternoon, according to the CSSE.

It took around three days for the total number to jump from 200,000 to 300,000. Over 160 countries and regions have reported COVID-19 cases so far, the CSSE said.

 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York