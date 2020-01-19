China appoints 170,000 people's assessors in 2019

BEIJING, Jan. 19 -- China's judicial system saw the selection and appointment of over 170,000 people's assessors in 2019 amid efforts to enhance public participation in and supervision of justice, said the Ministry of Justice Sunday.

According to China's laws, people's assessors are citizens selected and employed by courts at all levels to help judges make fair and just decisions by hearing court trials. They serve a term of five years.

Meanwhile, the ministry completed last year 56 legislative programs concerning national security, economic growth and people's livelihoods, among other aspects, it said when reporting the progress in judicial administration at a national meeting of judicial department heads.

Continuous efforts were made to streamline judicial procedures, with the reduction of more than 13,000 previously required proofs, said the ministry.